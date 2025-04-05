 Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade welcomes first child

Eminem is officially a grandfather after his daughter, Hailie Jade, welcomed her first child. Hailie announced the arrival of her son, Elliot Marshall McClintock, on Instagram on Friday, April 4. She shared photos of the newborn, who was born on March 14, with the caption, “happy due date//3 weeks earthside little e.”

Hailie, a social media influencer and one of Eminem’s three children with ex-wife Kim Scott, is married to Evan McClintock. The couple tied the knot in May 2023, after being together since 2016.

The news of Hailie’s pregnancy was revealed last year in a music video by Eminem, where she gifted her father a custom Detroit Lions jersey with “Grandpa” printed on the back. Along with the jersey, Hailie gave Eminem a sonogram of the baby, which left him visibly surprised.

Eminem’s close friends, including 50 Cent, Dr. Dre, and Jimmy Iovine, were among the guests at Hailie’s wedding. It seems the new grandfather, Slim Shady, will enjoy spoiling his grandson.