EMMANUEL BANDA’S ESCAPE WAS AIDED – MWEETWA



Government says security agencies are making headway in the pursuit of Petauke Central of Parliament, EMMANUEL BANDA.



Chief Government Spokesperson, CORNELIUS MWEETWA says investigations have uncovered that the Petauke law maker did NOT escape alone but was given external help.



And, MWEETWA says Mr. BANDA’s wife has not been arrested, but has just been interrogated, since she was the one present at the time of the incident.



He told Journalists at a media briefing that revelation indicates that Mr. BANDA’s flight was not a solitary act but involved assistance from others.



Mr. MWEETWA further reassured the public that investigative agencies are working diligently to locate BANDA and bring him back to face justice.