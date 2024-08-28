Emmanuel Macron denies claim of Telegram founder’s arrest being political

French President Emmanuel Macron has denied any political involvement in the arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov, who remains in French custody following his surprise detention at a Paris airport. The tech billionaire, known for his creation of the encrypted messaging platform Telegram, was arrested on accusations related to the spread of illegal content on his platform, which boasts over 900 million users worldwide.

Macron addressed the situation directly in a post on X (formerly Twitter), labelling the claims of political motivation as “false information.” He emphasized that Durov’s arrest was part of an ongoing judicial investigation and stated, “It is in no way a political decision. It is up to the judges to rule on the matter.”

Durov, who holds both Russian and French citizenship, has been in custody since Sunday and is expected to remain so until Wednesday, following an extension granted by French authorities. The ongoing investigation could see Durov either released or formally charged when his initial 96-hour detention period concludes.

The arrest has raised eyebrows due to the timing and circumstances surrounding it. Durov, who has been based in Dubai, arrived in Paris from Baku, Azerbaijan, seemingly aware of the legal risks. A source close to the investigation suggested Durov might have felt a sense of impunity, while others speculate on the reasons for his travel to France despite the ongoing legal concerns.

French officials, particularly from the Office for the Fight Against Violence towards Minors (OFMIN), have been investigating Durov for potential offences including fraud, drug trafficking, cyberbullying, organized crime, and the promotion of terrorism. The accusations primarily focus on Telegram’s alleged failure to moderate illegal content on the platform.

In response to the allegations, Telegram has maintained that Durov has “nothing to hide” and insists that the platform operates within EU laws, including the Digital Services Act. The company dismissed the idea that Durov or Telegram should be held responsible for illegal activities conducted by users on the platform.

The case has garnered international attention, with prominent figures such as Elon Musk expressing support for Durov. Musk took to X, using the hashtag #FreePavel and questioning the situation in a post that read, “Liberte Liberte! Liberte?” (Freedom Freedom! Freedom?).

Despite the controversy, Macron reiterated France’s commitment to freedom of expression but stressed that such freedoms must operate within a legal framework. “It is up to the judiciary, in full independence, to enforce the law,” Macron concluded.

As Durov’s legal situation continues to unfold, the tech world watches closely, given Telegram’s significant role in global communications and its use by individuals and groups on all sides of various geopolitical conflicts, including the ongoing war in Ukraine.