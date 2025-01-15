Emmanuel Mwamba, Harry Kalaba faces arrest for fake propaganda

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba writes;

Arrest Emmanuel Mwamba, Harry Kalaba, demands Clayson Hamasaka



..Clayson Hamasaka caught directing some UPND members to complain against Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and Harry Kalaba to the Zambia Police and he will facilitate the rest…





State House Chief Communications Specialist, Clayson Hamasaka has been caught instigating the arrest of Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba and Citizen First President, Harry Kalaba over their comments on Zambia’s falling human rights record.





In a WhatsApp Group hosting State House and UPND members called FRIENDS OF THE PRESIDENT, Hamasaka directed the members to lodge an official complaint sgainst the duo to the Zambia Police.



“Use the Daily Nation and their Facebook posts and we will facilitate the rest!” he directed.





He said as a member of State House, he couldn’t lodge a complaint as it will be seen to be political harrasment and interference.



“Just demonstrate how you were alarmed” Clayson advised.





“It is an offence under the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act to intentionally disseminate false information.”



Hamasak also advised that despute Harry Kalaba allegedly deleting his post, the Cyber Crimes Unit at Service Headquarters will know how to handle such a matter.





A BJ Kuba was tasked with lodging a complaint to the Zambia Police and Hamasaka pledged to send “logistics”.





This is in relation to a story carried by the Daily Nation; “UN SANCTIONS ZAMBIA FOR RIGHTS VIOLATIONS” regarding how Zambia was excluded from the United Nations Human Rights Council.