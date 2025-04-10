EMMANUEL MWAMBA IS A PERENNIAL LIAR, THE SPEAKER IS STILL IN UZBEKISTAN – TREVOR MWIINDE





In his usual business of fabricating lies and misleading the masses, Emmanuel Mwamba, today, right under his nose lied about the Speaker of the National Assembly of Zambia.





In his usual ranting, Mwamba has lied that upon landing, the Speaker wrote a letter to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to declare the Lumezi seat vacant. Country men and women this is not true, the Speaker of the National Assembly is still in Uzbekistan.





Maybe Mr. Mwamba did not do much learning during his time as Ambassador to understand some diplomatic functionalities, as leader of the delegation, Madam Nelly Mutti, cannot come back home and leave behind the body of the late Clerk Mr. Royi Ngulube.





In fact, maybe Mwamba must be schooled that the Office of the Speaker can respond to ECZ and indeed any other issue of national interest from wherever she is because she carries the office with her.





We know Emmanuel Mwamba knows very well that the speaker of the National Assembly is still in Uzbekistan but he has a family to feed which he does so through spreading lies and propaganda.





We urge those who follow him to treat everything that comes from Emmanuel Mwamba as lies.



President Hakainde Hichilema has raised the bar of politics too high and finished politicians are failing to match.





Trevor Mwiinde

Deputy National Youth Chairman – UPND