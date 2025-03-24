Emmanuel Mwamba Sureties locked up till they pay K50,000 each.



Lusaka Magistrate Hon. Trevor Kasanda has locked up sureties for Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba, for failing to produce him before court.





This in the case where Amb.Mwamba is charged with allegedly assaulting a Police Officer.



Msanzala MP, Hon.Elias Daka and Mufulira MP, Hon.Godwin Mwila have been remanded in custody until they pay surety amount of K50,000.00 each.





When contacted for comment, Mwamba said there was absolutely no need to punish his sureties as he had stated to court that he would return soon.





He said the matter of the sureties will be resolved as they were innocent and stood for him.