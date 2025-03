Emmanuel Mwamba Sureties released after paying K50,000 each.



Lusaka Magistrate Hon. Trevor Kasanda has released sureties for Patriotic Front Chairperson for Information and Publicity, Amb.Emmanuel Mwamba, who were earlier locked up for failing to produce him before court.



This in the case where Amb.Mwamba is charged with allegedly assaulting a Police Officer.





Msanzala MP, Hon.Elias Daka and Mufulira MP, Hon.Godwin Mwila have since paid the pledged surety amount of K50,000.00 each.