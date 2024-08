Emmanuel Mwamba writes on the senior police officers promoted

He writes:

ZAMBIA POLICE OFFICERS PROMOTED;

1, NO. 1721 MR. MUKOLO

MUKOLO, ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE OF STATE HOUSE DIVISION IS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF DEPUTY COMMISSIONER OF POLICE.

2. NO. 2907 MR RICHARD SWANA, SENIOR SUPERINTENDENT OF STATE HOUSE DIVISION IS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

3. NO.3301 MS HANYAMA UNIVERST, SUPERINTENDENT OF STATE HOUSE DIVISION H IS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF SENIOR SUPERINTENDENT

4. NO.5451 MS MOONGA BRIDGET, ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT OF STATE HOUSE DIVISION IS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF SUPERINTENDENT

5. NO.12114 CHIEF INSPECTOR MWANABUYU KWIBISA OF STATE HOUSE DIVISION IS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT REPUBLIC OF ZAMB

6. No 3308 MR MWIINGA HALEENZU, ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT OF STATE HOUSE ZAMBIA POLICE SER STATE HOUSE DIVISION IS PROMOTED TO THE RANK OF SUPERINTENDENT