EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S PROPAGNDA GOES WRONG

By Shalala Oliver Sepiso



So Emmanuel Mwamba posts this image on his wall and captions it that “there were more voters than the population” to give an impression that UPND rigged the 2021 elections. Fans comment on the 2021 elections and he doesn’t correct them.





Someone tells him why didn’t you guard the votes in 2021, and he says UPND chased PF agents in UPND strongholds. He even adds that Kungo was killed while deliverying food for agents.





Then I reminded him that whenever he “has real data, he makes sure to unleash it not posting a screenshot from the PF PVT that was housed and managed from Pamodzi Hotel before it was hacked.”



Then he changes that the screenshot is for the discrepancy between the census report and the voters roll as at now under UPND in 2025.





I then asked him how schools can be appearing in a census since the unit of spatial distribution used is a ward and not a school while schools, as he listed are just for polling stations but sometimes voting is down at other institutions.





So Ba EM, how can census vs voters rolls have ECL votes bululu?



Which is which kanabesa?