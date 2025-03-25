EMMANUEL MWAMBA’S WEB OF DECEIT: EXPOSING His LATEST PROPAGANDA



By Timmy



Emmanuel Mwamba’s recent article, “Load-shedding end in Zimbabwe as Kariba fills up,” is a classic example of his signature propaganda tactics. As a known PF propagandist, Mwamba has a history of twisting facts to suit his agenda.



In his latest piece, Mwamba attempts to create a false narrative around the Kariba Dam’s water levels. He claims that the dam is filling up, implying that this is a new development. However, a closer look at the facts reveals that Mwamba is simply regurgitating information already reported by the Daily News paper of Zimbabwe.





The headline of the Daily News article, “Hope at last as Kariba dam pickup… Brutal power cuts set to ease notably in the coming weeks,” is clear: the improvement in water levels is expected to ease power cuts in the coming weeks. This is not a groundbreaking revelation, as the Zambian Ministry of Information had already announced that water levels would pick up by May or June.





So, why is Emmanuel Mwamba trying to spin this information into a propaganda piece? The answer is simple: to create a false narrative that the UPND government is failing to address the power crisis. However, the facts speak for themselves, and Mwamba’s attempt to deceive the nation is clear.





As Wagon Media, we will continue to expose Mwamba’s propaganda tactics and bring the truth to the people of Zambia. Share your thoughts on this issue by commenting, liking, and sharing this article.



WAGON MEDIA