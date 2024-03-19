EMPLOYERS URGED NOT TO IMPLEMENT SALARY CUTS TO MITIGATE IMPACT OF LOAD-SHEDDING

By Balewa Zyuulu

The Federation of Free Trade Unions of Zambia-FFTUZ- is urging employers in the country to refrain from implementing salary cuts on employees in response to the challenges posed by load-shedding.

Federation Director of Public Relations Chongo Musonda says the difficulties arising from load shedding, including decreased working hours and productivity, should be dealt with through alternative energy sources rather than resorting to salary cuts.

Ms Musonda is calling upon employers to explore sustainable strategies to cope with the challenges of load-shedding while maintaining fair employment practices and upholding workers’ rights.

She says by investing in alternative energy solutions and implementing flexible work arrangements, businesses can minimize disruptions while ensuring the well-being and livelihoods of their employees.

PHOENIX NEWS