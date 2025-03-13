“EMPOWERED YOUTHS, PROSPEROUS ZAMBIA- PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S VISION FOR THE FUTURE”



MONGU, 12th March 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has reiterated his administration’s firm commitment to youth empowerment, describing young people as key drivers of Zambia’s socio-economic transformation. Addressing a gathering in Mongu during the National Youth Day celebrations, the President emphasized that the country’s progress depends on equipping its youth with the necessary skills, opportunities and support systems.





“Youth empowerment is not just a priority, it is a national imperative. We are investing in young people because they hold the power to innovate, lead and transform Zambia,” President Hichilema stated.





The President outlined his government’s strategic interventions aimed at fostering youth-led development, including increased access to business financing, the strengthening of skills training institutions and greater investment in technology and entrepreneurship. He stressed that these measures are designed to create sustainable opportunities that allow young people to contribute effectively to national development.





Acknowledging the challenges that many young Zambians face, President Hichilema encouraged them to remain resilient and make the most of the opportunities being created. He reaffirmed his government’s dedication to ensuring that youth voices are heard and their contributions recognized.





“The energy, creativity, and determination of our young people will shape the Zambia we all aspire to build. We will continue to support, mentor and empower them to take up leadership roles in various sectors,” he added.





President Hichilema closed his address by calling for collective action in nurturing a culture of innovation and hard work, reaffirming that the New Dawn Government remains steadfast in its mission to build a more inclusive and prosperous Zambia.