‘End of era’ for Africa as Namibia buries founding father



(BBC)Namibia’s founding father Sam Nujoma was “a giant among leaders” and left behind “the most precious gift of… freedom”, the country’s President, Nangolo Mbumba, has said.





He was speaking in front of the large crowd at Heroes’ Acre, where the country’s most revered citizens are buried, before Nujoma was laid to rest in a mausoleum.



The leader of Namibia’s independence struggle against apartheid South Africa died last month at the age of 95.





Nujoma was seen as the last of a generation of African figures who headed anti-colonial movements and fought for freedom.



“Therefore his departure signals an end of an era, a founding father of Africa,” President Mbumba said in an earlier speech at a national memorial service on Friday.





“We are not only mourning today, we are celebrating an extraordinary leader who has contributed significantly to our country’s independence, who will continue to inspire us for many more years to come,” Namibian Given Shiyukifein told the Reuters news agency.





On Saturday, Nujoma’s coffin, draped in the Namibian flag, was driven by a military gun carriage from the centre of the capital, Windhoek, where the body was lying in state, to the burial ground on the outskirts of the city.



Mourners had been arriving since the early hours, the independent Namibian newspaper reported.





It added that they waved flags and sang songs in his memory, including Sam Ouli Peni? (Sam, Where are you?) – a popular anthem from the period after independence in 1990.