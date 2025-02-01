“Energy Drinks Turning Students into Walking Time Bombs – Doctor Warns”



LIVINGSTONE – A senior medical expert has sounded the alarm over the reckless abuse of energy drinks by students, warning that the trend is paving the way for life-threatening medical conditions, including heart failure.





Dr. John Kasanga, an Internal Medicine Registrar at Livingstone University Teaching Hospital, has condemned the widespread addiction to these stimulants, describing it as a silent health crisis among students who are desperate to stay awake while cramming for exams.



“Students are playing with fire. They think energy drinks make them smarter, but in reality, they are setting themselves up for disaster. The heart can only take so much abuse before it gives out,” Dr. Kasanga cautioned.





He stressed that proper time management and sufficient rest are non-negotiable for academic success, adding that no amount of caffeine or sugar rush can replace the brain’s need for sleep.



“Your brain needs rest to function properly. Instead of pumping your body with artificial stimulants, plan your study schedule wisely. Otherwise, you might pass your exams but fail in life due to serious health complications,” he warned.





Medical experts have repeatedly raised concerns over the dangerous cocktail of caffeine, sugar, and other stimulants found in energy drinks, which can cause irregular heartbeats, high blood pressure, and even sudden death.





With more young people flirting with disaster, Dr. Kasanga has urged students to wake up before it’s too late—because no exam is worth a trip to the morgue.



Kumwesu January 31, 2025