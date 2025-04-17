ENERGY EXPERT CALLS FOR PROBE INTO RISING ETHANOL SMUGGLING INTO ZAMBIA



Energy Expert DR. Johnstone Chikwanda has called for a thorough investigation into the rising trend of ethanol smuggling in Zambia, and has urged authorities to determine if the substance is being diverted to the fuel industry for blending with petrol to produce biofuel, and later sold to unsuspecting motorists.



This follows the continued interception of smuggled ethanol by the Zambia Revenue Authority, with the latest being interception of an inter-link truck carrying 160 drums of smuggled ethanol, representing a revenue loss of K1.6 million.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chikwanda has emphasized the need to identify the final destination of the smuggled ethanol to implement targeted measures that would make illicit trade less profitable and attractive.



He has expressed concern over the increasing frequency of ethanol smuggling cases intercepted by ZRA over the past five years, involving millions of kwacha in potential losses.



Dr. Chikwanda has warned that the trend suggests the presence of a sophisticated and deeply entrenched white-collar criminal network, similar to the fuel smuggling activities that were widespread before reforms improved fuel supply chain integration.



He believes a significant amount of ethanol may be entering the country illegally for unregulated blending with fuel, posing a serious risk to vehicle engines and may also be diverted to the pharmaceutical or beverage industries for the production of cheap alcoholic drinks commonly called Tujilijili.



PN