ENERGY EXPERT CONCERNED ABOUT FINANCIAL CHALLENGES AT ZESCO



By Nelson Zulu



Energy Expert Christopher Mapulanga says there is need to address financial challenges at Zesco, warning that if these issues are not resolved, the utility may not be able to effectively fulfill its mandate and maintain economic viability.



The latest Auditor General’s report on parastatal bodies has revealed that Zesco incurred interest charges of over $70 million in 2022 and over $85 million in 2023 due to delayed payments to independent power producers.



According to the report, Zesco management attributed the delays in settling payments to liquidity challenges arising from uneconomical electricity tariffs.



Reacting to the findings, Mr. Mapulanga has expressed concern over Zesco’s financial strain, emphasizing that the penalties incurred were avoidable.



Mr. Mapulanga has since called for an immediate emergency tariff review to mitigate the alleged liquidity challenge and initiate thorough measures to ensure the power utility meets future obligations without difficulties.



PHOENIX NEWS