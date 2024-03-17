ENERGY EXPERT DISCOURAGES ZESCO FROM ENDING ELECTRICITY EXPORTS DESPITE LOAD-SHEDDING

Energy Expert Johnson Chikwanda says power utility, Zesco Limited should not rush to discontinue long-term electricity exports to other countries despite the current 8-hour load-shedding in Zambia.

Dr. Chikwanda tells Phoenix News that such a decision would result in a revenue loss of around $110 million by December 2024, in addition to the $35 million in monthly losses Zesco will incur due to load-shedding.

He argues that a balance must be struck between managing the electricity supply situation and sustaining Zesco’s revenue streams.

Dr. Chikwanda, further says while government initiatives to reduce load-shedding are welcome, a reduction in water drawdown aimed at using less water to generate electricity, can potentially increase the problem.

He has emphasized the importance of implementing all measures proposed by Energy Minister Peter Kapala’s ministerial statement to parliament, such as increasing electricity imports and restarting the 105-megawatt Ndola energy facility.

