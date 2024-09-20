ENERGY EXPERT OPTIMISTIC GOVT’S TARGET TO REDUCE LOAD-SHEDDING TO 5 HOURS ATTAINABLE



Energy Expert Leonard Sepe is confident that government will attain the set target to reduce the current 21 hours of load-shedding to 5 hours, if intended energy plans are actualized.



Energy Minister Makozo Chikote told Parliament on Wednesday, that government targets to reduce load-shedding from the current 21 hours to about 5 hours in a day once all the short-term and immediate contingency plans are implemented.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Sepe believes this is possible because government has withdrawn some power from the export market with the recent being the 290 megawatts which can be utilized for domestic consumers.



He has also highlighted that plans to construct various solar plants will also assist to add power to the national grid and address the power deficit.



Mr. Sepe notes that short to medium term government interventions if properly actualized, will help to address the power crisis and alleviate economic and social burdens while paving the way for long term energy security.



