ENERGY EXPERT PREDICTS IMMINENT LOAD-SHEDDING DUE TO DECLINED WATER AT KARIBA DAM

By Michael Kaluba

Energy Expert Boniface Zulu has projected an imminent load-shedding due to declined water at the Kariba dam but is confident this exercise will not be as excessive as it was 2 years ago.

Bloomberg reports that water levels at the Kariba Dam are plunging to record-low levels with data from the Zambezi River Authority indicating that the dam had 10.9 usable water last week, compared with 34.1% at a year ago, and depicting a threat to hydro-electricity production for Zambia and Zimbabwe.

But Mr. Zulu says while this situation is not new to Zambia, the country will only experience some load-shedding but less excessive than previously, mainly due to the additional generation capacity at the Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station that came online recently.

He adds that water levels at the Kariba dam have continued to fluctuate for years now, citing unpredictable weather patterns as a result of global warming and auxiliary use of water for tourism, agriculture, animals and surrounding communities, all of which have made this situation inevitable.

PHOENIX NEWS