ENERGY EXPERT PROJECTS A SLIGHT INCREASE IN FUEL PUMP PRICES

By Lukundo Nankamba

Energy Expert Boniface Zulu has projected a slight increase in fuel pump prices to be reviewed today by the Energy Regulation Board –ERB- following instability in oil prices on the international market.

Prices of Brent crude oil on the international market have been trading between 93 and 97 dollars per barrel, the past one month.

In an interview with phoenix news, Mr. Zulu explains that zambia does not produce oil and will keep being affected by global oil prices and is of the view that there is need to adjust on how prices on the international market fair.

He says an increase in fuel pump prices will however be good for oil companies in the country to gain profits, because currently, they are not gaining much out of the fuel pump prices due to price instability.

