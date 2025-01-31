ENERGY EXPERT SADDENED BY ZESCO’S FAILURE TO MEET EMERGENCY TARIFF HIKE TARGETS TO PROVIDE CONSISTENT POWER





Energy Expert, Dr. Johnstone Chikwanda, has expressed saddened by Zesco’s failure to meet its target of raising $15 million per month from the emergency tariff application and its inability to subsequently provide 7 hours of consistent power supply.





Zesco recently admitted failing to meet the $15 million monthly target, citing delayed billing cycles as a major factor, prompting Dr. Chikwanda to call for an assessment on whether or not there is need to extend the full emergency tariff for another 3 months.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chikwanda who initially supported the three-month emergency tariff hike, has acknowledged that the application had implications for national security vulnerability.





He has attributed Zesco’s failure to meet its targets to various disruptions, including transmission network issues on the Namibia corridor, an outage challenge at Maamba collieries, and post-election violence in Mozambique, which impacted the operation of some power plants from Mozambique.





As the 3-month emergency tariff approval comes to an end today, Dr. Chikwanda has emphasized the need for Zesco to provide detailed projections of the performance of the emergency tariff and conduct a sensitivity analysis of the post-tariff impact as the country’s energy crisis remains active.



PN