ENERGY EXPERT SADDENED BY ZESCO’S FAILURE TO MEET EMERGENCY TARIFF HIKE TARGETS TO PROVIDE CONSISTENT POWER
Energy Expert, Dr. Johnstone Chikwanda, has expressed saddened by Zesco’s failure to meet its target of raising $15 million per month from the emergency tariff application and its inability to subsequently provide 7 hours of consistent power supply.
Zesco recently admitted failing to meet the $15 million monthly target, citing delayed billing cycles as a major factor, prompting Dr. Chikwanda to call for an assessment on whether or not there is need to extend the full emergency tariff for another 3 months.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chikwanda who initially supported the three-month emergency tariff hike, has acknowledged that the application had implications for national security vulnerability.
He has attributed Zesco’s failure to meet its targets to various disruptions, including transmission network issues on the Namibia corridor, an outage challenge at Maamba collieries, and post-election violence in Mozambique, which impacted the operation of some power plants from Mozambique.
As the 3-month emergency tariff approval comes to an end today, Dr. Chikwanda has emphasized the need for Zesco to provide detailed projections of the performance of the emergency tariff and conduct a sensitivity analysis of the post-tariff impact as the country’s energy crisis remains active.
PN
Chikwanda bola panshi.
Even us as consumers are erked by the situation.
Lets give the new MD time to address these issues. In the last few weeks the board was dissolved. Has the Board been reassembled? Vickson Ncube just made a statement yesterday. Is that a signal of the new Board?
Zesco also give us a glimpse of what you have attained from 2021. Yes, financial statements and reports say alot. But not everyone is preview to them or able to articulate them
Zesco is a public institution and therefore all Zambians are shareholders; ICD is just a trustee or is it the Ministry of Energy (whatever…you get my point).
Ba Chikwanda for years you have been jostling to a position as these institutions. We know of you. Abena Mukabe quietly work and are very effective brilliant chaps in the sector. We dont hear them give their unsoliticited opinions day and night. Bola panshi mukalamba…..teka umutima. We all dont enjoy switching on boreholes at 2am and have chaps at NCC or RCC choosing to switch lights whenever they feel like it, cause they feel they are little “Demi Gods” who think their moves are not noticed. We see you bane. Abuse of office is a crime. It will catch up with you.