ENERGY EXPERT SAYS 720MEGAWATTS SOLAR POWER FROM CHINA ALIGNS WITH ZAMBIA’S LONG TERM ENERGY GOALS



By Michael Kaluba



Energy Expert Boniface Zulu says the impending 720 megawatts solar project from China will help Zambia to reduce pressure on the national grid toward sustainable power supply.



China and Zambia have signed a number of cooperation agreements that will generate at least an additional 720 megawatts of electricity as well as an agreement to supply, deliver and install rooftop solar system projects between Zesco and Power China.



Engineer Zulu says the 720megawatts, rooftop solar systems and other energy projects such as the Kariba North Solar Power-Plant, Kafue Gorge Lower Solar Power Plant among others, will solve Zambia’s long term energy needs.



He states that solar power will supplement the national grid during the day and has advised that the government considers using pump hydro systems that allow water to be recycled and re-used for power generation.



Zambia’s national peak demand for electricity stands at 2400 megawatts, while generation capacity has dropped from 3400 to 1,040 leaving a deficit of about 1,360 megawatts as of July this year, resulting from the drought that has reduced water in the Kafue River and Zambezi basins.

PHOENIX NEWS