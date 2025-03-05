ENERGY EXPERT SAYS IT IS IMPOSSIBLE FOR ZAMBIA TO REDUCE LOAD-SHEDDING BY MID-2025



By Lukundo Nankamba



Energy Expert Bornface Zulu says it is impossible for the country to reduce load-shedding by mid-2025, citing the current low water levels at Kariba dam.



This follows Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s announcement yesterday that the country will by June this year witness a reduction in load-shedding.



However, Mr. Zulu, has doubted government’s promise, saying the Kariba dam’s usable live storage has decreased significantly from 15.6% in 2024 to 9.60% in 2025, making it impossible to generate enough electricity..





He explains that the Kariba dam which is supposed to produce 1080 megawatts of electricity, but is currently generating between 180-250 megawatts due to low water levels, is unsustainable for the country’s energy needs.





Mr. Zulu is advising that to avoid a complete shutdown of the power plant, there is need for careful monitoring and management of the water levels.



PHOENIX NEWS