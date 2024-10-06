ENERGY EXPERT URGES ZAMBIANS TO SUPPORT ZESCO’s RE-APPLICATION OF TARRIFF ADJUSTMENT



Energy Expert Johnstone Chikwanda has appealed to Zambians to support ZESCO’s re-application for an emergency tariff adjustment.



Dr Chikwanda says this will ensure energy and national security.



Speaking during a media briefing in Lusaka, Dr Chikwanda explained that the proposed adjustment seeks to reduce electricity prices for over 730,000 households and provide relief to Small and Medium Entrepreneurs.



Dr Chikwanda added that the application also aims to cushion vulnerable customers, while increasing prices for premium customers who are using more than 500 units.



He further called on the Zambia National Service (ZNS)to leverage its nationwide presence to promote solar energy adoption in order to increase power generation in the country.



Dr Chikwanda proposed that ZNS should utilize its subsidiaries to import solar energy equipment in bulk, making it affordable for Zambians to transition to solar power.