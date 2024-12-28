ENERGY EXPERT WARNS ESCALATING POLITICAL TENSION IN MOZAMBIQUE MAY WORSEN AVAILABILITY OF FUEL IN ZAMBIA



By Limpo Nyambe



Energy Expert Dr. Johnstone Chikwanda has warned that the escalating political tension in neighboring Mozambique may worsen the availability of fuel in Zambia.



Violent unrest across Mozambique has persisted following the constitutional council’s decision to uphold the victory of long-ruling Frelimo party in the October presidential election.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chikwanda is of the view that in as much as the Beira route is shorter, it may disrupt fuel supply to Zambia because of the ongoing unrest and is calling for alternative routes to be considered.





He suggests the use of Dar-es-Salam and Namibia as suitable alternative routes although he says these routes may have a bearing on the price of fuel.





He however notes that they are the only options in the situation finds itself as the Chanida border which connects to Beira in Mozambique may not be safe to use under the current circumstances.



