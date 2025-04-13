ENERGY EXPERT WELCOMES REPEAL OF OUTDATED PETROLEUM ACT



ENERGY Expert Dr. Johnstone Chikwanda has welcomed government’s decision, made during the cabinet meeting held on 8th April 2025, to introduce a bill in Parliament to repeal the petroleum act no. 28 of 1930.



Dr. Chikwanda states that the outdated act no longer meets the modern requirements of the petroleum industry, which has undergone significant transformation over the decades.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Chikwanda explains that despite amendments made under the petroleum Act of 1995, the current legislation still contains definitions and provisions that are misaligned with contemporary industry practices.



He has highlighted that the act fails to adequately address critical issues such as uniform petroleum pricing, import management, quality assurance, and the integration of sustainable fuels like biofuels, developments that are essential for driving the energy transition.





Dr. Chikwanda further describes the repeal as a progressive step toward establishing a comprehensive legal framework that reflects modern industry dynamics and is optimistic that the proposed bill will pave the way for robust policy reforms, promoting efficiency, safety, and alignment with current regulatory frameworks and international standards.



