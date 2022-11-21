ENERGY MINISTER EXPLAINS CURRENT POWER CUTS

By Patricia Male

Energy Minister Peter Kapala says the current power outages being experienced in some parts of Lusaka is due to Zesco dilapidated infrastructure and not load shedding.

Mr. Kapala says the low water levels at the Kariba Dam have had no impact on power generation and it is therefore wrong to suggest that the current power outages being experienced is load shedding.

He explains that Zesco infrastructure is currently strained but has assured that once the new Zesco charges are approved, infrastructure will improve and power outages will be curbed.

Mr. Kapala adds that this will allow Zesco to buy new equipment to improve on service delivery because the power utility will have liquidity.

PHOENIX NEWS