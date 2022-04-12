WE’LL REMOVE ALL SUBSIDIES ON FUEL IN JUNE – ENERGY MINISTER

ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government will remove all subsidies on fuel by the end of June.

Recently, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said government was already subsidising the price of fuel by removing some taxes and it could do more than that because it would negatively affect other sectors. Dr Musokotwane was referring to the suspension of customs and excise duty on the importation of petroleum products.

And in an interview, Kapala said government would not continue subsidising fuel beyond June.

(Diggers)