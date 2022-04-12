WE’LL REMOVE ALL SUBSIDIES ON FUEL IN JUNE – ENERGY MINISTER
ENERGY Minister Peter Kapala says government will remove all subsidies on fuel by the end of June.
Recently, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said government was already subsidising the price of fuel by removing some taxes and it could do more than that because it would negatively affect other sectors. Dr Musokotwane was referring to the suspension of customs and excise duty on the importation of petroleum products.
And in an interview, Kapala said government would not continue subsidising fuel beyond June.
(Diggers)
Do it fast, Kapala! Remove all the last vestiges of fuel subsidies by June so that prices of many goods and services go through the roof and the UPND becomes even more popular with Zambians. I am sure the UPND praise singers will break out in a chorus of songs of praise to lull Zambians to sleep and you will be able to govern the country problem-free. Even if we should have a repeat of the 1989 food riots, just know it will only be the work of a few disgruntled elements in our society.