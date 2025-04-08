ENERGY MINISTER PROJECTS FUEL PRICE STABILITY BY 2027 WITH NEW PIPELINE PROJECT

Energy Minister Makozo Chikote has projected that fuel prices in the country, particularly petrol and other petroleum products, could stabilize by 2027, following the completion of a planned multi-purpose pipeline aimed at improving transportation efficiency.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chikote explains that the pipeline is a strategic initiative designed to complement government’s ongoing efforts to lower the cost of fuel, especially following the recent introduction of the open access framework focused on reducing diesel prices.

He states that the pipeline, which will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership, is expected to transport a range of petroleum products including petrol, jet-a1, and kerosene to broaden the scope of the open access framework, which currently benefits diesel supply due to existing infrastructure

The energy minister has expressed confidence that the framework, supported by the new infrastructure, will ensure a more stable supply of fuel and contribute to more affordable pricing across the country.

He adds that the project is expected to play a pivotal role in securing Zambia’s energy future and reducing logistical bottlenecks that currently impact fuel availability and costs.

