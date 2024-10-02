Energy Minister promises we’ll no longer be stuck in the dark ages, with a guaranteed three hours of reliable power every day

“Three hours of power daily”



By Ruth Chayinda (ZNBC)



Energy Minister, MAKOZO CHIKOTE says the country is NOW expected to have atleast three hours of stable power supply daily due to the measures put in place by the Government.



These include the repair of the power interconnector between Zambia and Namibia and restoration of the second generator unit at Maamba Energy which was undergoing routine maintenance.



Mr CHIKOTE says load shedding hours are expected to further reduce as the Government continues to put in intervention measures.



The Minister was speaking during the National Energy update in Lusaka today .



He said President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has also called on the power traders to come on board and help mitigate the energy deficit that the country has been experiencing.



Mr CHIKOTE has further urged people not to politicize the energy deficit saying it is not time to make politics but instead work with the Government to find solutions to the problem.



He has encouraged business houses to consider investing in alternative energy sources to help reduce pressure on the national grid.



And ERB Board Chairperson JAMES BANDA stressed the need for business houses to pass on the benefits of incentives given by the Government on solar and LPG gas.



Meanwhile, ZESCO Board Chairperson, VICKSON NCUBE said the current energy crisis should enable the country to invest in alternative energy sources to avoid a similar occurrence in the future.