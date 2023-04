ENGAGE US IF YOU LACK IDEAS OUTSIDE DEBT RESTRUCTURING, SICHINGA TELLS GOVT

FORMER Commerce minister Bob Sichinga says government can engage people like him if it needs ideas outside debt restructuring, arguing that they cannot afford to fold their hands waiting for IMF forever.



Last week, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said there was no viable option if debt restructuring fails but expressed optimism that it’ll be a success.

-DIGGERS