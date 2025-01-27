Engagement with M23 is a must – Kenyan president William Ruto

Earlier we reported that, according to Kenyan President William Ruto, his Congolese and Rwandan counterparts had agreed to attend an emergency summit.

Ruto also told a press conference: “We do not see, from where I sit, a possibility of a military solution to the challenges that face eastern DRC.

“A direct engagement with M23 and all the other stakeholders in the theatre in eastern DRC is a necessity.”

Kenya currently heads the eight-member East African Community (EAC), of which both DR Congo and Rwanda are members.