ENGINEERS SPEND MOST OF THE TIME WORKING, ITS IMPORTANT TO SPOIL YOURSELF FROM TIME TO TIME.
HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY SIR
Engineering Institute of Zambia Abel Ng’andu spent close to K400,000 on bottles of Champagne at Chicago’s to celebrate his 50th Birthday.
Mr. Abel Ng’andu who decided to make himself happy by cashing out K400,000 has many Zambians mouth dropping.
Problem in Zambia is we give to much attention to non pertinent issues the Engineer decided to splash his cash and celebrate big that’s his personal choice and life, should it now become a talking point or a big issue worth writing home about, let’s give attention to issues that will lead to the betterment of Zambia and it’s people..We can do better than this Zambia!