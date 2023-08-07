England Star Lauren James Deactivates Comment Section On Social Media After Red Card Incident

England Star Lauren James Deactivates Comment On Social Media After Getting Red Card In Nigeria Match

England star player and Chelsea women’s forward, Lauren James, has deactivated the comments section on her Instagram and Twitter accounts after she was sent off in the game against Nigeria, Monday.

The PUNCH reports that Nigeria was defeated by England in the Round of 16 of the Women’s World Cup via a penalty shoot-out after the match ended in a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes.

James was shown a red card by Argentinian referee Melissa Borjas, after she stylishly stepped on Nigeria’s defender, Michelle Alozie.

She committed the infringement in the 85th minute of the match and was initially given a yellow card by the referee for her offence. This was, however, changed to a red card after a Video Assistant Referee review of the incident.

After the match, James deactivated the comment sections on her previous posts on Twitter and Instagram.