ENHANCING ELECTION INTEGRITY IN ZAMBIA: CSOs MUST BE SENDING OBSERVERS DURING ELECTIONS NOT RELYING ON FACEBOOK PROPAGANDA – SIMANGOLWA





A call to action for Governance Experts and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs)



It’s alarming to note that some governance experts and CSOs are making misleading statements about bye-elections based on Facebook propaganda rather than factual observations.





We urge these organizations to send observers to monitor elections firsthand, ensuring accurate and unbiased reporting. CSOs must not be used as vehicles for transporting fake propaganda.





Furthermore, we condemn the recent attacks on Minister Mike Mposha by Mumbi Phiri and her team. Such incidents undermine the democratic process and must be thoroughly investigated. It is unfortunate that the CSOs have conveniently ignored condemning this action.





Additionally, the invasion of a guest house where UPND members were lodged by Tonse alliance members is equally disturbing and deserves condemnation. Again the CSOs have not commented on this matter and soon we shall see them giving solidarity to wrong doers. So called governance experts are busy condemning imaginary violence in Kawambwa bye elections leaving out real issues.





Let’s promote transparency, accountability, and democracy in Zambia’s electoral process.



Mellbin Simangolwa

Copperbelt Provincial Secretary – UPND