Enoch Mwepu was poisoned through a sweet given to him by his friend and led to heart condition

“Mwepu recieves new heart from 2 angels”

TWO angels have replaced Enock Mwepu’s faulty heart with a healthy one that will enable the former Chipolopolo star resume his football playing career, according to a South African Papa.

Last October, a highly-trained team of doctors at Mwepu’s English Premier League side Brighton & Holve Abion diagnosed the 2017 Under 20 AFCON winning star with a hereditary heart condition which they said could end his life if he continued playing football.

On the strength of the doctors’ findings, Mwepu retired from playing football at the tender age of 24 and assumed a coaching role for Brighton’s junior team.

However, in a widely circulated film that surfaced on the internet last evening, Mwepu said his heart condition was triggered by a sweet handed to him by a “friend” while flying on national duty.

Before a packed congregation, John Anosike, the senior pastor and president of Word Faith Church in Cape Town, declared that Mwepu had been poisoned.

In the 12-minute video, a dazed Mwepu is seen collapsing to the floor aided by several male members of the church.

As the former Chipolopolo captain lay unconscious under spiritual anesthetic, two angels visible only to the holy eyes of the papa perform a quick and bloodless surgery in which Pastor Anosike claims Mwepu’s faulty heart is exchanged with another one from heaven.

Upon regaining consciousness, Mwepu explained that the illness had taken him and his wife through tough times after the pastor asked him why tears were trickling down his cheeks.

However, pastor Anosike declared that Mwepu was now healed and healthy enough to return to the pitch.

“It was amazing that he touched me and I believe that my healing has come,” Mwepu is seen saying in the film.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba