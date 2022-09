MWEPU DISCHARGED FROM BAMAKO HOSPITAL

Chipolopolo captain Enock Mwepu has been discharged from the Polyclinique Pasteur de Bamako.

Mwepu who has been admitted at the hospital for the past four days has been discharged and has left for his base where he is expected to undergo further treatment.

Mwepu who reported for Chipolopolo duty on Monday has been ruled out of the two back to back international friendly matches against Mali due to illness.