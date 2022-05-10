By Victoria Linosi

Chipolopolo Captain Enock Mwepu’s stunner against Liverpool has been voted Brighton and Hove Albion’s goal of the season.

This was during the 2022 Brighton & Hove Albion FC awards ceremony held last evening.

Mwepu scored in week 8 of the English Premier League at the Anfield stadium, which saw Brighton hold Liverpool to a 2 all draw.

The Zambian International has been instrumental at Brighton since his summer move from Red Bull Salzburg.

He has scored three times and assisted five times.

He was up against Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Neal Maupay and Marc Cuccurella in the race for the goal of the season contender.

However the ‘Computer’ as he is often called by his supporters will not be part of the remaining two fixtures in the EPL due to a groin injury he sustained in Albion’s 3-0 win over Wolves at Molineux Stadium.