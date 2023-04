ENOUGH IS ENOUGH – MWIZUKANJI TELLS SDA CHURCH

Social Media Influencer Mwizukanji Nakamba has warned the Seventh Day Adventist Church that she will have no option but to dump it and re-join her original church UCZ if church leaders continue regarding her a sinner.

Mwizukanji lamented that she can’t understand why church members are not allowing her to continue participating in church programs when she is a fully baptised member.

-Zambia Accurate Information