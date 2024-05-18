Enough of blame game, Lubinda tells HH

GIVEN Lubinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) vice president says President Hakainde Hichilema should not use the former governing party as an excuse for his failure to improve people’s lives because the blame game will not grow the economy.

“This man (President Hichilema) is crying. Chamulemena chibudu mwana (loosely translated the shorts are too heavy for this child). But he should not cry because he asked for it. Atalili pe (he should not cry).

“You can’t keep crying …ooooh Edgar Lungu left a mess. This is what he knew. For 20 years he always told Zambians that PF had messed up.

"You cannot continue to blame the past. If indeed he was up to the task, we could have seen change but things have gotten worse. He thought the job of a President was like that of a board chairman where others get to do the work for you