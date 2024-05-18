Enough of blame game, Lubinda tells HH
GIVEN Lubinda, the Patriotic Front (PF) vice president says President Hakainde Hichilema should not use the former governing party as an excuse for his failure to improve people’s lives because the blame game will not grow the economy.
“This man (President Hichilema) is crying. Chamulemena chibudu mwana (loosely translated the shorts are too heavy for this child). But he should not cry because he asked for it. Atalili pe (he should not cry).
“You can’t keep crying …ooooh Edgar Lungu left a mess. This is what he knew. For 20 years he always told Zambians that PF had messed up.
"You cannot continue to blame the past. If indeed he was up to the task, we could have seen change but things have gotten worse. He thought the job of a President was like that of a board chairman where others get to do the work for you
Mr. Lungu’s PF must not be allowed to forget the extensive damage they inflicted on our country and they are fully responsible for the mess we are in.
To repair this damage will take a whole generation and PF must be reminded at every turn about their reckless borrowing, their corruption, their violence, their thuggery, their dictatorship and their lawlessness.
It is said that those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it. During UNIP, we laboured under a debt burden of USD7billion. The MMD worked very hard and eventually, our debt was forgiven thanks to the work by Mr. Chiluba and his Finance Minister, Ronald Penza (Mr. Mwanawasa and Magande merely reaped the results of Mr. Chiluba’s efforts).
Those who were old enough will remember that Mr. Chiluba’s efforts resulted in a lot of pain for the ordinary Zambian but eventually, our debt was written off. This is the stage we are at currently in HH’s efforts to correct the mismanagement by the PF.
However, after winning debt relief, we forgot about the past and we allowed PF to borrow carelessly with a substantial amount ending in individuals’ pockets making them stinking rich at the expense of the nation.
And Bo Lubinda wants us to forget about PF’s mismanagement? No ways!!!