ENSURE VEDANTA PUTS $1 BILLION INVESTMENT PLEDGE INTO ZAMBIAN ESCROW ACCOUNT BEFORE ANY AGREEMENT -SINKAMBA SAYS

Green Party Leader peter Sinkamba has urged the Zambian government to ensure that Vedanta Resources Limited puts the $1 billion investment pledge into a Zambian-based escrow account before any agreement on the future of Konkola Copper Mines is finalized.

According to Bloomberg, Vedanta Resources Limited is prepared to pay $250 million owed to Zambian suppliers and has promised to invest $1 billion in KCM and more than double copper production from the operation once it retains control of the mine, which was seized by government more than four years ago.

However, Mr. Sinkamba argues that with S&P Global Ratings revising the credit outlook for Vedanta resources ltd to negative, citing increased funding risks and a relatively higher credit risk, there are doubts on the company’s ability to deliver.

Mr. Sinkamba who has supported the out-of-court settlement over KCM, has however warned that any agreement between Zambia and Vedanta must be based on long-term issues such as the implementation of the mine’s development plan.

Meanwhile, former President of the Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors, Augustine Mubanga, has urged mining stakeholders not to trust Mr. Anil Agarwal’s pledge to liquidate the $250 million owed to Zambian businesses, claiming that his previous promises to invest over $1 billion on at least four separate occasions, failed to materialize.

And the consortium of Civil Society Organizations championing the revamping of the mining industry has welcomed the commitment of US$250 million by Vedanta Resources to pay off debt owed by KCM to suppliers.

Consortium Leader Samuel Banda says this is a very progressive development and must be supported by all stakeholders as it will revamp the mining industry.

Credit Phoenix FM Zambia