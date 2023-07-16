ENTIRE PF KALABO DISTRICT STRUCTURE DEFECT TO UPND.

Kalabo- 16th July, 2023

The Patriotic Front have continued to suffer loss of members as 400 party officials defect to United Party for National Development in Kalabo District.

The defectors who included PF District Chairman, ZEKA CHIKEBA.

Mr Chikeba has pledged to support the UPND and recruit other members to join the Party.

Mr Chikeba and 400 others were welcomed to the ruling party by UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda in Kalabo Central constituency.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM