ENTIRE PF KALABO DISTRICT STRUCTURE DEFECT TO UPND.
Kalabo- 16th July, 2023
The Patriotic Front have continued to suffer loss of members as 400 party officials defect to United Party for National Development in Kalabo District.
The defectors who included PF District Chairman, ZEKA CHIKEBA.
Mr Chikeba has pledged to support the UPND and recruit other members to join the Party.
Mr Chikeba and 400 others were welcomed to the ruling party by UPND secretary general Batuke Imenda in Kalabo Central constituency.
(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM
Same group jumped from unip to mmd. Same group again jumped from mmd to pf and now Same group jumps from pf to upnd. The same group will jump from upnd to whichever party will take over after them.
Njala yabanyokola
Bo Imenda, continue playing your useless game of numbers. You are doing just fine. The defections are impressive.
I will recommend you for a medal – The Best Performing SG.
You are really growing the party at a phenomenon rate.