ENTIRE VILLAGE IN LUSANGAZI DISTRICT SWEPT AWAY BY FLASH FLOODS

The entire Kainzi Village of 27 households in Chief Samdwe’s area of Lusangazi District has been swept away by flash floods following continuous rainfall experienced in the area.

Crop fields and livestock, including cattle and goats, were also swept away by floods.

Lusangazi District Commissioner Mike Tembo who visited the affected area has described the situation on the ground as bad.

ZANIS reports that Mr. Tembo says a total of 27 families are now without shelter, stating that their crops and livestock were also collected by flash floods because the area has become inaccessible by motor vehicles.

Bridges like Msanzala, Lusangazi and Kasangazi have also been submerged following the rise in flood waters while vehicles are no longer crossing from either side.

Mr. Tembo has urged people staying in the Valley areas of Lusangazi to move to the plateau areas to avoid such occurrences.

He attributed the situation to the effects of Climate change causing rivers to flood.

Mr Tembo said Government will deliver relief maize to the affected families who will receive 2 by 50-kilogram bags of maize each this week.

And one of the affected Villagers, Harrison Banda explained that he has been in the Village since 1978 but this was the first time, he witnessed the whole village being swept away following heavy rains.

Mr Banda said he has lost his house and about two acres of maize crop field.

Meanwhile, Mawanda Ward Councillor Salulani Nkhata has appealed to government to come to the aid of the affected families.

The Civic leader said his ward has been badly affected by heavy rains this season.