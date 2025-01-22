ENVOYS PRESENT CREDENTIALS TO PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AT STATE HOUSE



Today, newly appointed Ambassadors and High Commissioners gathered at State House to present their letters of credence to President Hakainde Hichilema marking the formal commencement of their duties in the country.





Here are the Highlights;



✅President Hichilema has welcomed the new Ambassadors and High Commissioners from Kenya, Turkey, and the United Kingdom to Zambia, congratulating them on their new roles.



✅President Hichilema expressed confidence that they will build on the existing bilateral relationships and cooperation.





✅President Hichilema emphasized the importance of working together to achieve peace, security, and stability in Zambia, the region, and globally.



✅The President emphasised the need for cooperation and collaboration to drive economic and social development, peace, and stability in Zambia and the region.



✅He further, emphasized the need for open communication, dialogue, and mutual support to achieve these goals.





✅ President Hakainde Hichilema indicated that the Zambian Government aims to enhance economic cooperation, focusing on value addition, capital mobilization, and job creation for the youthful population.



✅He stated that Zambia remains committed to strengthening and deepening its historical ties and shared interests with these Nations.





✅Zambia, along with Kenya and Ghana, is pushing for reforms to make capital more accessible and affordable for African countries.



✅The President encouraged investors from Turkey, Kenya, and the UK to invest in Zambia, particularly in the mining sector.





✅He urged the new commissioners to work together to make the world spend less money on conflict and to focus on meaningful cooperation anchored on specific projects and programs.