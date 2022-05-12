EPHRAIM BELEMU REJOINS THE UPND

Happening now in Livingstone, former Mbabala UPND member of parliament Ephraim Belemu who defected to the ruling PF then, but now in the opposition on the 7th of April 2021 is rejoing the party.

He is being received by Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda, Lands and Natural Resources Minister Elijah Muchima and UPND National Youth Chairman Gilbert Liswaniso.

Others in attendance are former MP’S for Katombola and Livingstone Central

Mr. Belemu is accompanied by his brother Dr. Belemu who is Mahogany Airlines Chief Executive Officer.