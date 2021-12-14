EQUALISATION FUND TO ALL 116 COUNCILS IN THE COUNTRY PAID IN FULL – PRESIDENT HH

HH writes:

We have paid the Equalisation Fund to all 116 councils across the country, and we have PAID IN FULL.

We have also cleared all of the CDF due for 2021 in all 156 constituencies.

Every constituency and council is now fully up to date for service delivery to our people.

You will start to see the change you voted for in the months ahead as we continue working for you in all corners of our country.

WorkingForChange

Bally