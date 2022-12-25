ERB APPROVES ELECTRICITY EXPORT

By Correspondent

The Energy Regulation Board has approved export of electricity by ZESCO Limited to Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe.



Speaking during the end of year press briefing, ERB Director General Yohane Mukabe says in 2022, the Board issued 355 standard licenses with 142 being for petroleum import and export and eight for electricity.



Mukabe says that ERB received 248 complaints in 2022 related to electricity, petroleum and renewable energy.



He adds that majority of the complaints came from the electricity sub-sector and included delayed new connections, non-issuance of quotations, high quotation fees and low voltage.