ERB ASSURES OF ADEQUATE FUEL SUPPLY AS MORE SHIPMENTS ARRIVE



The Energy Regulation Board –ERB has assured that Oil Marketing Companies –OMCs and Petroleum Transporters have all their sites stocked with both diesel and petrol, while more stock is in transit.





Speaking when ERB held a closed door meeting with -OMCS and Petroleum Transporters, in the presence of Ministry of Energy officials, to find lasting solutions to sporadic fuel stock-outs, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda noted that the ongoing logistical challenges were responsible for the fuel stock-outs.





According to Erb Acting Manager, Public Relations Musonda Chibulu, ERB aims to see the smooth flow of fuel in all parts of the country and urged the stakeholders to constantly engage and ensure that the petroleum sub-sector does not experience any disruptions leading to frequent fuel stock-outs.





Meanwhile, Mr Chibulu said the ERB has also noted a steady upward increase in the flow of both petrol and diesel during the week.





He further noted that in the daily monitoring exercise, out of 619 filling station monitored around the country as at of Friday, 10th January, 2025, a total of 487 filling stations were selling both diesel and petrol while a 119 filling stations had no petrol.



PN