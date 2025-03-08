ERB CLARIFIES ZAMBIA’S POWER SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CONGO DR



The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has moved to clarify reports regarding Zambia’s electricity exports to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), dispelling claims that the country is currently exporting 120 Megawatts (MW).



In a statement issued by ERB Manager – Public Relations, Namukolo Kasumpa (Mrs.), the board noted with concern that some media reports may have misrepresented the facts regarding the Power Supply Agreement (PSA) between ZESCO Limited and Petrodex LCC of Congo DR.





“The public may wish to know that Zambia has, through ZESCO Limited, signed a Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Petrodex LCC of Congo DR for future power supply of up to 120MW. However, the country is not currently exporting 120MW to Congo DR as reported in some media platforms,” the ERB clarified.





According to the ERB, Zambia presently exports only 30MW to Petrodex LCC under pre-existing agreements made before the country’s ongoing energy crisis. The agreement stipulates that exports beyond 30MW will only occur once Zambia’s hydrological conditions and inland power generation exceed 700MW, ensuring that domestic power supply remains a priority before any increase in exports.





The ERB reaffirmed its commitment to effectively regulate the energy sector and remain responsive to stakeholder needs in order to achieve sustainable, reliable, and quality energy products and services.