ERB EXTENDS ZESCO’S EMERGENCY TARIFF PERIOD



The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has extended ZESCO’s emergency period tariff for another three months.





The initial period, which was meant to last from 1st November 2024 to 31st January 2025, will now expire on 30th April 2025, with the Board to re-evaluate the emergency situation.





ERB Chairperson James Banda said they observed that the factors leading to the declaration of the emergency still exist, with ZESCO’s power deficit still over 1,000 Mega Watts.



He added that low water levels in major reservoirs have prevented ZESCO from increasing generation at most of its hydro plants.





Despite increased electricity tariffs, ZESCO did not meet the target revenue of USD15 million monthly, reporting USD2.4 million and USD7.6 million in November and December 2024 respectively.





Banda directed ZESCO to provide weekly updates to the ERB on available generation from its plants, imports, and any technical challenges, including transmission bottlenecks.





He also urged ZESCO to publish and adhere to the load management schedule and notify the public when deviations occur.